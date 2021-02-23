Bright and Bold

The following is an online extra from our March 2021 issue.

Cilantro Roasted Chicken Breast With Sour Cilantro Dressing

By Jessy Moonkaew, chef-owner of Patio Thai

Patio Thai chef-owner Jessy Moonkaew uses cilantro in her cooking daily, such as in this family recipe passed down from her grandmother. “The bold sour and spicy flavors come from the cilantro-lime sauce,” Moonkaew says. “Many Thai recipes call for [cilantro’s] roots — the roots are crushed for marinated meat. The leaves and stems are cut up for garnish in noodles and spicy salads.”

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breast with skin (2 pieces)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons butter

Handful of toasted peanuts, chopped

Spicy lime cilantro sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks scallion, chopped

1 teaspoon grated ginger

4 Thai chile peppers, sliced

Handful of chopped cilantro

1 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. In a saute pan, heat butter over medium heat until melted and sizzling. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook undisturbed for about five minutes, until the skin begins to brown. Using tongs, flip the chicken, and place the pan in the oven to continue cooking for another 10-15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through (165 degrees on a meat thermometer).

While the chicken is roasting, mix the ingredients in the spicy lime cilantro sauce and set aside. Garnish the roasted chicken breasts with chopped peanuts and lime cilantro sauce. Serve with steamed rice.