Low and Slow

Braised Lamb

By Stephen DeRaffele, chef and co-owner of Pinky’s

Pinky’s chef and co-owner Stephen DeRaffele wanted to highlight the flavors of one of his wife’s favorite foods — barbacoa lamb tacos — but with a Mediterranean twist. To do so, DeRaffele leans on ingredients with a North African flavor profile, including green peppercorn, toasted coriander and allspice. After marinating, the meat gets rubbed with the spice mixture, then braised until tender.

2 1/2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, trimmed of fat and silver skin

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the paste:

12 roasted peppers (a mix of jalapenos, poblanos, cubanelles and serranos works well), stems and seeds removed

2 tablespoons minced raw garlic

4 tablespoons roasted garlic

4 tablespoons veal demi glace

For the dry rub:

4 parts granulated garlic

3 parts toasted coriander seeds, thyme, oregano, granulated onion, cumin, sumac

2 parts green peppercorn, cinnamon, toasted cloves

1 part nutmeg, toasted allspice, cardamom

Braising liquid:

1 quart chicken stock

1 cup red wine

Aromatics:

3 stalks celery, diced

1 onion, peeled and diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons orange zest

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Prepare the pepper paste and set aside. Prepare the dry rub, by toasting and grinding and then combining the spices, and set aside.

Remove lamb from packaging and pat dry. Cover in the pepper paste, salt and dry rub and allow to marinate in the fridge for at least six hours, turning occasionally.

Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Sear lamb on all sides and remove to a plate; keep warm. Deglaze the pan with wine, scraping up the browned bits. Add onion, celery and carrots and cook for about a minute. Add stock and aromatics. Return lamb to the Dutch oven and cover. Cook in the oven for about six hours, depending on the size of the meat. The meat should be tender and separate easily from the bone when cooking is complete. Remove the meat from braising liquid and break into chunks. Skim the fat from the braising liquid and use an immersion blender to blend the liquid to form a gravy to serve over the lamb.