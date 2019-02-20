Stalk About It

The following is an online extra from our March 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Braised Celery With Guanciale and Anchovy

By Brittany Anderson, executive and co-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery

For the Celery

1 head of celery, cut into 5-inch stalks, peeled of tough strings

1/2 cup diced guanciale

1/4 cup white wine

2 cloves garlic, smashed

2 cups chicken stock

A few sprigs of thyme

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Sliced guanciale for garnish

In a pot over medium heat, saute the guanciale with a little bit of olive oil and the garlic cloves until most of the fat has rendered and the meat is starting to crisp up. Add the celery and toss around to coat in the guanciale fat and soften just a bit. Deglaze your pan with the white wine and bring down until almost fully reduced. Pour in chicken stock to cover the celery, add the thyme and bring up to a simmer. Cook until the celery is just barely tender or about 10 to 15 minutes — this can sneak up on you, so check often! Pull the celery from the liquid and put into the fridge to chill. Bring up the heat on your pan and reduce the liquid until you have about 1/8 cup. Remove from heat and use the remaining liquid to make the vinaigrette.

For the Guanciale Vinaigrette

1/8 cup celery reduction liquid

1/8 cup sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 to 3/4 cup blended oil

Salt and pepper

Blend together and season to taste.

For the Anchovy Mayonnaise

We make our own mayonnaise for this recipe, but you can feel free to use Duke's, the only real substitute for homemade.

6 oil-cured anchovy fillets (or more if you're into it)

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar or lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3/4 cup blended oil

Whisk the egg yolk with the Dijon and the vinegar, then slowly add the blended oil in a slow steady stream while whisking until the mayo has thickened and is fully emulsified. You can loosen with a bit of water if it gets too tight. Mash the anchovies into a paste and mix into the mayo, seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.

To Assemble the Complete Dish

In a bowl, dress the celery with the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper if needed. Spread a generous portion of mayo on a plate and artfully arrange the celery on top. Garnish with layered slices of the guanciale and celery leaves.