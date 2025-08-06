Purveyor: Ting A Ling

× 1 of 3 Expand Ting A Ling’s Every Ting Jerk Sauce × 2 of 3 Expand Ting A Ling’s Tingling Jerk Marinade × 3 of 3 Expand Ting A Ling owners Shanice Black and Patricia Chatrie Prev Next

History: Hailing from Spanish Town, Jamaica, Patricia Chatrie and her daughter Shanice Black are the owners of downtown’s Irie Ting Jamaican Grill, crafting Caribbean dishes since 2006. In recent years, the duo noticed a gap in the condiment section of grocery store aisles. Watered-down products with generic ingredients posed a culinary challenge to re-creating their family’s favorite island entrees. After years of requests from customers to bottle their jerk marinade, the women launched Ting A Ling in June 2024.

Specialty: Ting A Ling condiments strive to strike a balance between bold spices and flexible flavor. Black says, “Our Every Ting Jerk Sauce is an innovative form of jerk seasoning; it can be used as a dipping sauce or even go on pizza — it’s designed to be a versatile version of the flavor. The Tingling Jerk Marinade is ideal for the more traditional use of marinating meats.”

Production: The recipes are formulated by chef Chatrie and manufactured locally in Richmond. Scotch bonnet peppers infused with nutty allspice are brewed in sweet Jamaican beer to achieve an authentic final product.

Where to Buy: Dinner Party, Seasonal Roots farmers market, Irie Ting Jamaican Grill and online at tingalingeats.com.