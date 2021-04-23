Purveyor: The Definitive Virgo

× Expand Photo courtesy The Definitive Virgo

History: Born and raised in Queens, New York, Definitive Virgo founder Floyd Simmons began making granola in 2009 while working as a personal trainer. Wanting to create a snack for himself and his clients, he says, “Granola was the first thing that popped into my head. The way I operate, however, I wasn't just going to use raisins and honey.”

Specialties: Relocating to Richmond in 2017, Simmons aims to spread messages of positivity through his products. “My approach to the recipe is not to be as health-conscious as other brands — I prefer to say, ‘healthy adjacent,’ ” he says. “I'm comfortable [offering] a snack that tastes good, doesn't take itself seriously, while still caring about what it represents.”

Production: The Definitive Virgo offers a six-strong lineup of granolas. With Marvel Comics as inspiration, they’re dubbed Infinity Flavors, and the collection includes varieties with names that play on pop culture references like CAP (Caramel Apple Pie) and WAP (Walnut Almond Pumpkin spice).

Buy: Find The Definitive Virgo at the RVA Black Farmers Market or order online.