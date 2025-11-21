Purveyor: Sunday Picnic

× 1 of 4 Expand Heather Konrad with a plate of her bestselling milk-and-cookies bars × 2 of 4 Expand A custom buttercream cake × 3 of 4 Expand Mini Japanese cheesecakes × 4 of 4 Expand A whipped cream and fresh fruit cake Prev Next

History: While working as a bagger at Whole Foods, Heather Konrad had one wish: to join the store’s bakery team. Persistently asking a supervisor eventually landed her a cake decorator position — a gig that quickly became her creative outlet and in 2020 gave rise to a multiyear custom-cake side hustle. Five years later, she has become a full-fledged dessert entrepreneur with the launch of Sunday Picnic. Konrad now leads a librarian-by-day, treatmaker-by-night lifestyle.

Specialty: Customers can design their dream buttercream cakes from eight flavors and nine filling options. Seasonal flavors and custom requests are available as well. Konrad also carries fresh and frozen chocolate chip cookies, Japanese cheesecake slices, miso caramels, and her bestselling milk-and-cookies bars (a brown butter cookie with rich cream cheese topping and chocolate cookie crumble in the middle). “Cakes add such a meaningful, small joy to special occasions,” she says. “I’ll make something over and over again until it’s at my standard to sell, consistent and perfected.”

Production: Konrad considers each custom cake a piece of art. Clients submit reference photos and color palette preferences, and then it’s off to Konrad’s home kitchen for dessert-designing magic. She develops recipes from seasonal produce and sources fresh fruit for fillings and compotes from local farmers markets.

Where to Buy: Find frozen cookies and fresh cake slices at Little House Green Grocery or order online at eatsundaypicnic.com.