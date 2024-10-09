Purveyor: Studley Farms

× Expand Photo courtesy Studley Farms

History: Paul Boulden, the founder of Studley Farms in Mechanicsville, first became interested in regenerative agriculture during college. As he continued to learn about permaculture and the concept of a preservative-free, more natural diet, he became a big proponent of purchasing sustainably and humanely raised local food. Upon moving back to Virginia after graduation, Boulden and his wife purchased land and began raising small animals, including chickens and quail, and practicing farming techniques aligned with regenerative agriculture and the slow-food movement. As Studley Farms grew, Boulden added new farm-raised meat options, including beef, pork, duck, lamb and goose.

Specialty: Boulden says Studley Farms “has a lot to offer, and so strategically, we’ve tried to have something for everybody.” He prides himself on having one of the most diverse product lines in the commonwealth, offering sausage, bacon, currywurst, brats, steaks, pork chops and more, for both wholesale and market customers.

Production: The animals raised on Studley Farms are almost entirely free range. Lambs and cows are moved throughout pastures daily, while hogs, geese and ducks roam across orchards and pastures on the property.

Where to buy: Studley Farms’ products can be found at the Birdhouse Farmers Market, the Ashland Farmers Market or online at studleyfarmsva.com.