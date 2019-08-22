Purveyor: Shine Farms

× Expand Greens sold in reusable cotton bags (Photo courtesy Shine Farms)

History: In Varina, the traditional farmer archetype has been shed at Shine Farms, where 26-year-old William & Mary graduates Nicole Broder and Jes Carr operate the former Victory Farms space. In 2018, the land was acquired by Goatocado owner Ian Newell, who was in search of the right team to execute his vision of creating a collaborative space for a local food hub and land stewardship called The Living Project. Fortuitously, Broder and Carr had just completed their Tricycle Urban Ag fellowships and were looking for farmland. In February, the duo began spearheading efforts to cultivate produce on the 4-acre property.

Specialties: Shine Farms grows arugula, heirloom tomatoes, peppers, melons, onions, cucumbers, carrots, turnips and okra. They will soon offer pasture-raised eggs and hope to host community events and gatherings at the farm.

Production methods: They're implementing regenerative and sustainable certified-organic farming practices. “We want to be stewards of the land,” Broder says, “and feed our community with good, healthy food and not be wasteful.”

Where to find: 17th Street Market, market pop-ups at Goatocado on Saturdays and Väsen Brewing on Sundays, and CSAs. Check Instagram for the most up-to-date schedule.