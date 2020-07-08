Purveyor: Schofield Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy Schofield Farm

History: While studying biology at VCU, Paul Schofield became fascinated with exploring ecosystems. Along with his wife, Katherine, a fellow Ram alum and current middle school band director, the duo launched their namesake farm in 2013. “I’m essentially using agriculture and forestry waste products to grow food for my local community,” explains Paul, a former earth science teacher.

Specialties: Schofield Farm focuses primarily on mushroom production, but after Paul began working for the VSU Sustainable Agriculture program, it inspired them to expand the farm's growing horizons. Now, the 5-acre farm is home to chickens, pigs, cucumbers, onions, strawberries, blueberries and more.

Production methods: The Prince George natives use sawdust logs to farm a variety of mushroom species — oyster, chestnut, beech, lion’s mane and shiitake. In addition, they implement organic growing practices for their produce.

Buy: Find Schofield Farm at the South of the James and Chesterfield County farmers markets, online at Fall Line Farms and Local Roots, and on menus locally at Perch and Alewife.