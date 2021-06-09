Purveyor: Salt and Pepper Farm

× Expand Faye and Mark Clements of Salt and Pepper Farm at the West End Farmers Market (Photo by Jay Paul)

History: After a career in the corporate world, Mark Clements managed to convince his wife Faye, the “salt” to his “pepper” to start a 5-acre farm in 2016. Farming, Clements says, was in his genes. Eventually outgrowing the land, the Clements packed up their entire operation and relocated to a 57-acre farm in Kents Store.

Mark Clements hand-feeds "BC," their blind chicken, every day. (Photo by Faye Clements courtesy Salt and Pepper Farm)

Specialties: Salt and Pepper Farm sells pastured chickens, eggs and cuts of woodlot pork, including breakfast sausage, Italian sausage, kielbasa and brats, as well as wildflower honey from their own beehives. They also offer naturally grown vegetables from high tunnels.

Production: Sustainability and humanity are at the heart of this family farm. Their “happy hens” roam outside of a mobile coop, moving to new pastures every few days. The Clements raise their hogs from a young age, ensuring proper feeding and treatment to improve the quality of the meat. Livestock on the farm eat a non-GMO feed that comes from Henpecked Farm and Feed in Beaverdam.

Buy: Find Salt and Pepper Farm at the West End Farmers Market, which they co-own and operate with Liberty Tree Farm, or online.