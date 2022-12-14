Purveyor: Richmond Olive Oil Co.

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Olive Oil Co.

History: As a football player and boxer, Robert Granados, founder of Richmond Olive Oil Co., found himself at an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases. Wanting to introduce more healthy fats into his diet, he says he learned something unsettling: “Sixty-nine percent of the extra-virgin olive oil that consumers find in stores, even though they are labeled extra-virgin olive oil, is not actually extra-virgin olive oil.” Granados decided to take matters into his own hands. Now a licensed olive oil sommelier from the Tuscany Olive Oil School, he distributes the product throughout the region.

Specialties: Richmond Olive Oil Co. offers two categories of extra-virgin olive oil: versatile cooking oils from countries including Turkey or Tunisia and enhanced finishing olive oils such as lemongrass-basil.

Production: Following olive oil production season, Granados tests the oils he receives from around the world to determine their purity. Using an acidity test, he can determine factors ranging from poor production and the use of old or damaged olives to whether the oil is actually a blend. Granados typically sources his oils from six different international suppliers.

Buy: At the Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s or online at richmondoliveoil.com. Richmond Olive Oil Co. also plans to open a store on Cary Street in May 2023.