Purveyor: Red Root & Co.

History: Red Root & Co. started in 2016, when Corey MacDonald, a self-described herb and food nerd, turned her childhood dream of owning a food business into reality. As a trained herbalist, she found her niche in crafting botanical preparations MacDonald calls “life-giving, tasty and satisfying.” After countless years of providing her creations to friends and family, she started Red Root & Co. The name is a nod to the red root plant, which is native to North America and used in herbal medicine.

Specialties: Although Red Root & Co. specializes in botanical infusions, MacDonald also offers syrups, shrubs, tonics, bitters and oxymels, mixtures of honey and vinegar. Along with offering professed health benefits, the products can be used as condiments or ingredients in recipes or cocktails. During the 2018 Virginia Food & Beverage Expo, Red Root’s Heirloom Garlic Oxymel won Best New Food 2018.

Production methods: MacDonald handcrafts all of her products with local, organic ingredients in small batches. To make her herbal infusions, MacDonald places fruits, vegetables or herbs in liquids at differing temperatures and filters out the solids.

Where to find in RVA: You can purchase Red Root & Co. products online or locally at Ellwood Thompson’s and Good Health Herbs.

