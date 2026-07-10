Purveyor: Old Way Farm

× 1 of 4 Expand Jon and Stephanie Regrut of Old Way Farm with their kids × 2 of 4 Expand Whole chicken for sale at Old Way Farm’s Birdhouse Farmers Market booth × 3 of 4 Expand Old Way Farm’s pasture-raised eggs × 4 of 4 Expand Hogs at Old Way Farm in King William County Prev Next

History: After experiencing health issues nearly a decade ago, Jon Regrut embarked on a new eating journey, one he jokingly calls his “midlife crisis.” He shifted toward local, organic foods, cutting out fast and fried options. “Through that process, I started really learning where our food comes from and was really turned off by conventional food and how it’s raised,” he says. A Chesterfield native, Virginia Commonwealth University graduate and former chemical engineer, Regrut eventually looked for land outside of the city. In 2021, he and his wife, Stephanie, settled in King William County and a year later began operating their farm. “We felt like this was the right thing,” he says.

Specialty: The 20-acre farm practices sustainable and regenerative agriculture. Old Way Farm is known for its whole chickens, Regrut notes. “Our whole-chicken customers are strong, and they love it.” They also sell pork chops, plus fresh turkeys during the holidays.

Production: The farm is home to 50 pigs, 1,300 meat chickens, 150 laying hens and 125-250 turkeys annually. “Once they arrive on the farm, they live their whole life on the farm,” Regrut says.

Where to Buy: The Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s, Little House Green Grocery and online at Seasonal Roots.