Purveyor: Lil’ Sprouts Microgreens

History: Founder Trent Jackson, a 20-year-old entrepreneurship student at VCU, aims to promote urban agriculture and sustainability through his company Lil’ Sprouts Microgreens. Jackson launched the budding business in late 2017 while still in high school to “tie together health and sustainability,” as well as create convenient, nutrient-packed products.

Specialties: Jackson grows a variety of microgreens, from broccoli greens to sunflower shoots. They can be added to salads and smoothies or used to top sandwiches and toast. In addition, he cultivates wheatgrass for monthly juice subscription boxes. He says the goal is to make access to wheatgrass shoots “convenient, affordable, and the most nutrient dense it can [be].”

Production methods: At Hatch Kitchen, a local food and beverage business incubator, Jackson uses organic soil and seeds, employs hydroponic growing methods, and uses 100% compostable packaging.

Where to find in RVA: Ellwood Thompson’s, various restaurants such as Fuel Pump and The Brickhouse Run, and online.