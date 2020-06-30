Purveyor: Liberty Tree Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy Liberty Tree Farm

History: Owner Jon Bremer launched Liberty Tree Farm in 2015. After working in museum education services and being a stay-at-home dad, the father of three turned to the fields. “A lot of my family and extended family were into farming,” says Bremer, a Nebraska native. “It’s definitely in my blood, I’ve got the growing genes.”

Specialties: Liberty Tree Farm grows more than 75 different vegetables and herbs. Best known for salad greens and peppers, they also farm mushrooms and Southern peas like whippoorwill, along with zucchetta and a variety of raabs. Bremer adds, “We try to push the envelope on interesting food and grow really traditional, unique things other farms don’t have.”

Production methods: Operating on eight acres in Bumpass in Louisa County, Liberty Tree implements organic practices and embraces a no-waste mantra — peppers are fire-roasted or made into sauces, herbs are used for pestos, and greens are braised then frozen.

Buy: Find Liberty Tree Farm at the Farmers Market at St. Stephen's and the West End Farmers Market.