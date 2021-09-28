Purveyor: Legacy Farm

× Expand Photo by Hannah Teague, courtesy Church Hill Activities & Tutoring

History: A community farm in the East End that enables young people of color from the ages of 15 to 25 to learn about sustainable farming and have access to job opportunities, Legacy Farm was launched in fall 2018 as a part of Church Hill Activities & Tutoring’s (CHAT) Workforce Development Program. Allison Hurst, urban agriculturist and Legacy’s farm manager says, “There’s much less representation and documented farmers who are as young as we are, and who are also of color, doing what we’re doing.”

Specialties: This year, Legacy Farm released a cookbook that weaves recipes with personal stories from the farm workers. “The cookbook defines why our food journey is important to us and why working on the land is important to us,” Hurst says. The farm is also harvesting herbs for use in future health and skin care products.

Production: Legacy Farm’s main site is at Resurrection House, 3015 N St., and focuses on sustainable farming techniques. The farm has two partnership sites, Richmond Hill and 31st Street Baptist Church.

Buy: Find Legacy Farm’s produce at Birdhouse Farmers Market and the RVA Black Farmers Market every third Saturday of the month. Produce also goes to Front Porch Cafe, which is Legacy Farm’s partner bistro.