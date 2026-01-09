Purveyor: Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce

× Expand Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce (Photo by Ryan Rich)

History: Like many families during the holiday season, Charlottesville-based Jonno Alcaro and his wife, Nanette, were searching for a warm, heartfelt gift to share with loved ones. That’s when Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce came into the picture. Originally created in the mid-’90s as a homemade Christmas gift, the condiment officially hit the retail market in 2021, selling out its first batch in just three weeks. “I’ve always been an entrepreneur, and this just seemed like a great idea,” Jonno says. “It was a popular product, and people kept asking, ‘Where can I buy it?’”

Expand Jonno Alcaro (Photo courtesy Jonno Alcaro)

Specialty: Jonno’s Worcestershire Sauce is available in both original and gluten-free versions. Its signature small-batch style comes from a family recipe that has evolved over more than 25 years. Versatile and flavorful, the sauce can enhance any dish — as a marinade, dipping sauce or seasoning — or be added to cocktails, soups and salad dressings.

Production: Each batch, produced under the company name The Spirited Palate and crafted in Crozet, is made with 100% Virginia apples and a carefully balanced blend of spices.

Where to Buy: Belmont Butchery, Ellwood Thompson’s, Publix, The Market at 25th, Yellow Umbrella Provisions and online at shops including localpalatemarketplace.com.