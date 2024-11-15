Purveyor: I Kale Life

× Expand I Kale Life partners Imani Esparza Pitman and Issa Esparza at Dorey Park Farmers Market (Photo courtesy I Kale Life)

History: Based in Richmond, I Kale Life was founded by a group of ambitious friends who share a passion for providing fresh and affordable food options for people with busy lifestyles. After making kale salads for parties and events for years and receiving requests to purchase their creations, the owners launched the business in August 2023. Co-owner Imani Esparza Pitman says that when customers eat I Kale Life, she wants them to “feel joy, warmth and health all wrapped up in one bite. I want them to feel like they just took care of themselves and enjoyed the process.”

Specialty: I Kale Life’s signature kale salad is a customer favorite, made with locally grown organic greens and tossed in a housemade vegan dressing. The dressing became so popular that it’s now bottled.

Production: While I Kale Life prepares individual salads for sale, they also offer catering and weekly meal plan options that include desserts and beverages, such as seasonal pumpkin cups and hibiscus tea. Pitman says the feedback from customers has been positive and that “it keeps giving us motivation to do the work that we really aspire to do and make transformative change around healthy and fresh eating.”

Where to Buy: Dorey Park Farmers Market, RVA Black Farmers Market, the Bon Air Holiday Market and online at ikalelife.com.