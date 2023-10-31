Purveyor: Hurricane Mike’s

× 1 of 3 Expand A selection of hot sauces from Hurricane Mike’s × 2 of 3 Expand Linda Verde hot sauce × 3 of 3 Expand Sweet Heat hot sauce Prev Next

History: Mike Alton has experienced his fondest moments in the kitchen. Whether it was helping his grandmother as a kid or proposing to his wife following a homemade meal, cooking has always been an important part of his life. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Alton became acquainted with the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” which features celebrities being interviewed over hot wings. As the wings get progressively hotter, the discussion becomes more personal. The show inspired Alton to create a hot sauce, so in 2021 he launched Hurricane Mike’s and began selling at Richmond-area farmers markets.

Specialties: For a sauce on the mellower side, Alton suggests Linda Verde, a creamy blend of cilantro, lime and jalapenos that’s great for daily use. The signature Sweet Heat features pineapple, mango, ginger, jalapenos and Carolina reapers, which Alton grows in his backyard. Other options include island-inspired Mike’s Mojo, the pungent Go Garlic, Scotch Bonnet-spiked Wah Gwaan Peppersauce and a handful of meat rubs.

Production: Alton says of his lineup of sauces, “The key is to make it as fresh as possible.” He prides himself on sourcing ingredients that are so fresh, customers can smell them in his samples.

Buy: Products can be purchased at the Market at Magnolia Green, RVA Big Market and hurricanemikes.us.