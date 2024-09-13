Purveyor: Human Kind Foods

× Expand Adriane Gless of Human Kind Foods (Photo courtesy Human Kind Foods)

History: This month, Adriane Gless celebrates one year of making snack-sized seed balls and blends that pack nutritional benefits. She discovered their nourishing perks after seeing an ad for a seed-based snack bar designed to balance hormones during menstrual cycles. For Gless, it worked. She began making seed blends for salads and smoothies and, in September 2023, started selling her products worldwide.

Specialties: Human Kind Foods offers a flax-pumpkin seed blend and a sesame-sunflower-based seed blend in varieties including cranberry-tangerine, cinnamon-vanilla, ginger-cardamom and everything (minus the bagel). They are also available in dough-like balls for a quick bite.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a toddler or a 70-year-old man,” Gless says of seeds’ benefits. “It’s going to be good for everybody in between. But because I do want to make seed cycling easier for people, I have focused the products on the two specific blends.”

Production: Gless uses seeds from around the world and doesn’t grind them until she’s ready to package, which preserves their fatty acids and protects the flavor. The seeds can be added to smoothies, yogurt, peanut butter and overnight oats.

Buy: Saturdays at the West End Farmers Market or online at humankindfoods.com.