Purveyor: Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky

× Expand Photo courtesy Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky

History: Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky is the brainchild of VCU alums Garrett Petro and Alexander Bolton, who originally connected through business classes at the university. After discovering that they were neighbors, the self-described foodies bonded over their love for the Richmond restaurant scene. They began smoking jerky together, initially as a hobby, but after friends began to express excitement over the bite-sized snacks, the duo made the decision to launch a business in 2015.

Specialties: Using all-natural, domestic grass-fed beef and a blend of spices, Honestly Smoked offers two flavors of jerky. Honey Hickory Mild Child is a mix of smoky and sweet flavors, while Fire & Spice Urban Original exudes a garlicky, spicy kick. Each bite is free from artificial ingredients, preservatives and chemicals.

Production: During the company's infancy, the pair smoked the jerky at Hanover’s Keenbell Farm. After switching focus to developing new flavors, the smoking process is now handled by a group of American Grass Fed Association farmers and ranchers.

Buy: Find Honestly Smoked at Belmont Butchery, Lombardy Market and more, as well as online.