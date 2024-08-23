Purveyor: Hart’s Provisions

× Expand Photo courtesy Aly Hart

History: A New York transplant, Aly Hart originally started baking for friends and family. Following a warm reception to her creations, she was inspired to establish Hart’s Provisions last year. Selling baked goods such as sea salt focaccia, peach and basil scones, zaatar and feta biscuits, and peanut butter buckwheat cookies at local farmers markets, Hart says, “I’ve met some really great people and made some really good connections.”

Specialties: Hart uses regional and organic ingredients and sources butter from Main Street Farmstead in Stuarts Draft and buttermilk from Homestead Creamery near Roanoke. Supporting other small businesses and helping the environment with less transportation of ingredients is a plus, she says.

Production: Hart is a cottage baker and has a separate cooking space next to her home kitchen dedicated to Hart’s Provisions. She prepares her various doughs Wednesday through Friday, and does most of the baking Saturday mornings between 2 and 8 a.m. before heading to markets.

Buy: Baked goods from Hart’s Provisions are available at Dorey Park Farmers Market, as well as every other Saturday at RVA Big Market. Customers can make special orders via Instagram for pickup in Church Hill.