Purveyor: Hanover Hemp

History: In 2016, former dairy farmer Walter Smith and his cousins, brothers Justin and Johnathan Flagg, launched Hanover Hemp after years in the field. Walter and Justin studied agriculture at Virginia Tech, and the three founders initially coordinated with cannabis researchers at the university when they started the budding cannabis business.

Specialties: Hanover Hemp extracts CBD — a nonpsychoactive compound found in cannabis with 0.3% or less THC — from its plants to make tinctures, infused honey, lip balm and lotion. Justin's wife, Bonnie Flagg, makes a topical cream to treat sore joints called Bonnie’s Balm.

Production methods: Using organic practices, they grow hemp on a 4-acre property in western Hanover that features two 100-foot greenhouses. Harvested plants are sent to a lab where CBD oil can be extracted.

Buy: Find Hanover Hemp at the West End Farmers’ Market and online.