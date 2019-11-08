Purveyor: Gratisfied

× Expand Photo courtesy Gratisfied

History: Sara McGlothlin, a certified health coach, launched Gratisfied in 2014, after struggling to find snack options that she felt comfortable suggesting to her clients. McGlothlin sought to create a brand in line with her lifestyle and also reflective of shifts in the food and health industry toward minimally processed, more nutritious options.

Specialties: Gratisfied currently only makes the signature Empower Bar, but there are plans to expand offerings in the future. High in protein and healthy fats, the bar was developed using nutritional science and intended to keep people energized for hours. “Each ingredient in this bar is chosen with intention,” says McGlothlin, who crafts the bars using organic almond butter, seeds and superfoods. “I wanted people to have the reassurance that it would be clean food, real ingredients and low sugar.”

Production methods: The Empower Bars are handmade at Hatch Kitchen, so that team members can “maintain the integrity of the ingredients,” McGlothlin says.

Where to find in RVA: Ellwood Thompson’s, Libbie Market, Outpost Richmond, local farmers markets and online at gratisfied.com.