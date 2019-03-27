Purveyor: Fruitfinity Granola

× Expand Photo by Lauren Baldwin

History: Sharon Ovadia, 29, hoped to “bridge the gap between healthy and delicious” when she launched Fruitfinity Granola in 2017. Granola is often packed with added ingredients, and Ovadia didn’t want to settle when it came to her favorite breakfast snack. Determined, she turned to the internet for inspiration and conducted a clustery culinary makeover.

Specialties: Made entirely with fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds, Fruitfinity’s products check all the boxes — they’re organic, natural and simple. “I like to eat nutritionally dense food that I recognize from nature,” Ovadia says. Grab yogurt or your milk of choice to pair with flavors including apple-cinnamon, banana-nut, super nutty, sweet potato-pecan, and fruit and nut.

Production methods: Ovadia dehydrates her small-batch granola, which she believes leads to fresh, flavorful and crunchy clusters. “You retain all the nutrients because the fruit is essentially still raw,” she explains.

Where to find: At fruitfinity.com, Ellwood Thompson’s and area farmers markets.