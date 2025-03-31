Purveyor: Fore Craft Cocktails

× Expand Photo by Fred & Elliot Photography courtesy Fore Craft Cocktails

History: While hitting the greens, Turner Lewis, a Richmond-based radiologist for the past 17 years, felt there was a lack of golf-inspired drinks on the menu. Golfers could buy beers and seltzers out on the course but not ready-made cocktails. During the pandemic, and with extra time on his hands, Lewis began to research the ins and outs of the beverage industry. In May 2021, he launched Fore Craft Cocktails. Originally distributed out of Lewis’ garage, Fore Craft concoctions are now available in 11 states and counting, with variety cocktail packs dropping soon.

Specialty: Fore Craft aims to replicate the pick-me-up feeling of classic vodka-based golf cocktails, like the Transfusion (vodka, grape juice, ginger ale and lime), in a can. “Our Bloody Mary has spices and peppers you can see floating in the drink, and [there’s] real lime juice in the Ranch Water,” Lewis says. “I really doubled down on having a quality product that could rival a bartender’s cocktail.” Other flavors include Southside (vodka, lime, mint and soda), Fore Tea (vodka, sweet tea and lemonade) and Forezalea (vodka, lemonade and a splash of grenadine).

Production: Fore Craft currently has two co-packers — factories that make the product — in Chesapeake and in Wisconsin. Lewis orders the cans and ingredients, and about two months later, these co-packers have a finished cocktail to ship to Lewis.

Where to Buy: At Union Market, Libbie Market, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine and Kroger, and online at forecraftcocktails.com.