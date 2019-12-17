Purveyor: Favour Cookie Co.

This vegan cookie dough was designed to shatter expectations

History: Founder and culinary school graduate Sequoia Ross has more than 20 years of kitchen experience. After turning to plant-based eating and unable to find vegan cookie dough that was both edible and bakeable, she created her own. “It was important to make a product that dispelled all the myths of how vegan food should look and taste,” Ross says.

Specialties: Ross’ cookies are vegan, nut-free and named after important women in her life, from “The Betty,” a ginger-black pepper cookie made with molasses and Sauer’s spices, to “The Lillie,” a classic chocolate-chip cookie. There is also a gluten-free option, “The Olu,” a seasonal fruit cookie named after Shola Walker, owner of Mahogany Sweets. 

Production methods: The dough is handmade in small batches and is available in 13-ounce bags, enough to make a baker’s dozen.

Where to find in RVA: A recent winner of Real Local RVA’s Help to the Shelf contest, Favour cookies will land in stores soon. Visit Favour Cookie Co. on Facebook for updates. 

