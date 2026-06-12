Purveyor: Edgewood Apiaries & Farm

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Expand Amanda Sweeney (Photo courtesy Edgewood Apiaries & Farm)

History: Amanda and Jason Sweeney knew Edgewood’s 60-acre property in Fluvanna County’s Bremo Bluff was the right fit from the moment they stepped foot on the land in 2020. It’s a footprint they’ve since expanded. As part of a multigenerational farming family, Amanda Sweeney aims to preserve the vitality of bees by using traditional beekeeping methods and selling raw honey and herbal supplements. “It’s always been about more than jars on a shelf,” she says. “It’s about inviting people on a journey with the bees, connecting them directly to Virginia’s land and the full power of the hive.”

Specialty: Edgewood’s most popular item is its raw, unprocessed honey, which they offer in varieties such as the sweet-sour South BlueRidge Summer and the caramel-y Heart of Piedmont, as well as infusions such as lavender or chocolate cream. “People love tasting the difference in honey as we move across locations in Virginia. It’s like a wine flight but from the hive,” Sweeney says. They also sell ciders, soaps, balms and herbal remedies.

Production: The beeswax, propolis (a resin-like mixture produced by bees) and pollen are sourced directly from Edgewood’s 70 hives and a handful of additional, trusted Virginia beekeepers.

Where to buy: GrowRVA and Latino Farmers Market, Stony Point Fashion Park, or online at edgewoodapiariesandfarm.com