Purveyor: Earth's Echo Farm

History: Founders Robert and Gini Greenlaw met while studying geology at James Madison University. The husband-and-wife duo launched Earth's Echo Farm in Fredericksburg in 2013 after Robert inherited 150 acres of farmland from his grandfather. “The part of the farm we inherited was a blank slate,” Robert says. “It’s kind of a blessing and a curse.”

Production methods: “[The animals] are always on the move; we’ve found that’s the key to doing things without chemicals and antibiotics,” Robert explains. Although it’s labor-intensive, this allows them to maintain the pastures. “Our cows are our lawnmowers for the chickens,” he adds. The hens follow and help till the soil, scratching up manure and warding off flies.

Specialties: Focusing on three main products — chicken, eggs and beef — Earth’s Echo is currently home to around 400 pasture-raised laying hens and a herd of about 40 cattle.

Buy: Earth’s Echo products are available locally at the South of the James Market.