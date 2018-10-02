Purveyor: Do the Jerk-ey

These dehydrated snacks are low on preservatives and high on flavor

by

History: In 2007, friends and avid beef jerky lovers Marsha Adkins and Lynda Gilbertson took the plunge and started their own small business, Do the Jerk-ey. “We had other people’s homemade jerky before and said, ‘We can do a better job,’ ” Gilbertson recalls. After crafting a few basic homemade recipes, the pair discovered they were able to create jerky using top-quality meats with minimal preservatives — and not so minimal flavors.

Specialties: The duo employs 90 to 93 percent lean beef to create their regular, staple beef jerky, a top seller. Some nontraditional varieties of jerky include buffalo, elk and turkey, and most are packaged as either flat pieces or sticks.

Production methods: Perfecting one batch of jerky is a lengthy process and can take up to a week. To make the jerky, Gilbertson and Adkins slice the meat and let it marinate for two days to soak up all the flavor. For a mild jerky, the pair uses various spices and peppers, and to achieve jerky with a kick, they add cayenne, Tabasco, Texas Pete hot sauce, jalapenos and habaneros. After reaching peak flavor, the meat is put in a dehydrator for about 24 hours.

Where to find in RVA: Do the Jerk-ey’s products are sold online, at the South of the James Farmers Market and at the Carytown Farmers Market.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.