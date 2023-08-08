Purveyor: Dentwood Coffee Co.

× Expand Photo courtesy Dentwood Coffee Co.

History: Luci Baugham has been a coffee lover since she was young. “I remember my seventh-grade Spanish teacher telling me it would stunt my growth, but I’m 5-[feet]-11, so he was either wrong or I was meant to be a lot taller,” the owner and founder of Dentwood Coffee says. Baugham began roasting coffee at home in 2015, using a sample-size tabletop roaster. Selling her coffee to co-workers and friends, after a little encouragement, Baugham launched Dentwood Coffee Co. last year, the company’s name a tribute to her late father, Ted Dent.

Specialties: Dentwood’s Mexico Veracruz medium roast, with smoky and chocolate notes, is a customer favorite. Baugham says there has also been a positive response to their Ethiopia Guji blonde roast, which sports an unconventional, almost fruity flavor. “You can always build a good community and conversation around coffee,” she says.

Production: Dentwood Coffee is home-roasted and packaged by Baugham and her husband, Ricky. The couple strive to remain environmentally conscious through every step of production and advocate for equitable coffee farming practices.

Buy: Dentwood Coffee can be found online and at Outpost Richmond, Lineage, and Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox and is served at Nate’s Bagels.