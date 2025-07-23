Purveyor: Commonwealth Crackers

× 1 of 2 Expand Commonwealth Crackers × 2 of 2 Expand Jen and Spencer Gorsline of Commonwealth Crackers Prev Next

History: Founded earlier this year, Commonwealth Crackers is a new presence on the local snack scene. At the forefront of the family-owned business are Spencer Gorsline and his mother, Jen Gorsline, also the namesake and founder of Bundt bakery Cakes by Jen. An economics major at the University of Virginia, Spencer moved home after graduation and started collaborating with his mother. Looking to capitalize on the following she had established in 15 years of operating Cakes by Jen while avoiding the shelf life and shipping constraints associated with cakes, the pair created a nostalgic twist on a savory Southern staple: cheese straws. Spencer says, “It’s almost like the intersection between a Dot’s pretzel and a Cheez-It.”

Specialty: Commonwealth Crackers currently offers its signature flavor of classic cocktail crackers but plans to expand its product line with new options including hot honey barbecue and All Dressed.

Production: For each container sold, 1.23% of sales is donated to local hunger relief charity Feed More. “That’s a super small percentage, but it is able to drive a lot of meals,” Spencer says. “Roughly seven to 10 units of our crackers that we sell provides four meals.”

Buy: Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Supper Club, Libbie Market and shops listed on Instagram at @commonwealthcrackers.