Purveyor: CoCoGin Juice

× Expand Photo by Ivory Akeisha courtesy CoCoGin Juice

History: Richmond native Frances Odoi launched CoCoGin juice in the beginning of 2020. Juicing allowed Odoi, a former flight attendant, to reinvigorate her health while on the go. “I really wanted to juice ginger and freeze it into ice cubes for my tea,” she says. Further experimentation followed, and eventually, people were asking to purchase her juices.

Specialties: “All of the juices consist of coconut water and ginger, hence the name CoCoGin,” Odoi explains. “I really want people to understand that juicing is not just a trend,” she says. “My goal is to normalize real, fresh, cold-pressed juice consumption, because at the end of the day, we need to get those nutrients into our bodies.”

Production: Odoi, who doubles as the owner of Loving My Locks salon, currently juices from her home, but she plans to partner with a commercial kitchen in the future. She describes the juicing process as "very therapeutic."

Buy: Find CoCoGin juice at pop-ups, the RVA Black Farmers Market and at instagram.com/cocogin_juice.