Purveyor: CheezTito

History: Raised on a dairy farm in his native Venezuela, Tito Ruiz Cardenas grew up making cheese, a family tradition that shaped his life. “I’m an immigrant; I came to this country 10 years ago, and I’ve basically spent all my life making cheese — it’s my history,” he says. After relocating to Richmond, Cardenas began sharing his cheese with the local Venezuelan community. When America DeLoach, founder of Salsas Don Sebastian and Chesterfield’s Latino Farmers Market, tried his product, she encouraged him to become a market vendor. Cardenas says his work reflects a deep love for farming and animals, adding, “People that try my cheese tell me, ‘Wow, it’s different.’”

Expand Tito Ruiz Cardenas

Specialty: CheezTito’s signature offering is queso fresco, a mild, tangy farmer cheese ideal for crumbling over tacos, salads and other dishes. The jalapeno queso fresco adds a spicy kick, while the semi madurado (semi-aged) is coated in paprika, lightly smoky and aged for deeper flavor. This year, Cardenas plans to debut queso de mano, a soft cheese with small holes he describes as a “Venezuelan-style mozzarella,” commonly used in the corn-cake-based favorites arepas and cachapas.

Production: Each batch is made locally. Cardenas began production in a restaurant kitchen before earning Department of Agriculture certification. “You need time and dedication,” he says. “It’s really beautiful work.”

Where to Buy: Latino Farmers Market, Chamo’s Arepa House and online at latinofarmersmarket.luluslocalfood.com.