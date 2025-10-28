Purveyor: Cheat Code Beverage Co.

× Expand Image courtesy Cheat Code Beverage Co.

History: Since 2018, brewery and arcade Bingo Beer Co. has been pouring pints for lager-loving crowds in Scott’s Addition — but limited nonalcoholic drink selections can be a bar menu bummer. Co-owner Jay Bayer considers creating a fun environment for sober-curious customers to be a top priority. Intent on crafting an alternative concoction with broad appeal, he began making hemp-derived drinks. Bayer’s yearlong brainstorming led to the debut of Cheat Code Beverage Co. in May.

Specialty: The inaugural Level Up line features two 12-ounce canned flavors: Grapefruit Paloma and Ginger Mule. Both reference classic cocktails but swap spirits for 2 mg of THC and 5 mg of both CBD and CBG. Bayer says, “Our cannabinoid line is low-calorie, low dose and offers a breather without the hangover. They’re approachable for people of all walks of life — grandparents, moms, working folk.” In the near future, Cheat Code Beverage Co. is launching its Reset line (Reset Mint Tea and Reset Rooibos Berry Blend) of CBD-infused teas.

Production: Each batch is made at Bingo Beer Co. on Broad Street. During a two- to three-day process, water, citric acid, sugar and Virginia-grown hemp (sourced from Pure Shenandoah) are combined with CO2 for fizzy perfection.

Buy: Bingo Beer Co., Union Market, The Camel, The Broadberry, Point 5, Kanapa CBD and online at bingobeer.com.