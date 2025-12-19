Purveyor: Bulldog Brinery

× Expand Bulldog Brinery products with mascot Freya (Photo courtesy Bulldog Brinery)

History: Matt Gillespie’s tinkering with fermentation led him to launch Bulldog Brinery in 2022. “I’ve always been really into experimenting with fermented and pickled foods,” he says. “It lasts forever in the fridge and adds flavor, texture and a healthy condiment alternative to quick meals.” Gillespie, a culinary school grad and former chef, says the name of the business was inspired by his love of bulldogs.

Specialty: Bulldog Brinery’s lineup includes the “divisive” pickled pineapple — which Gillespie notes is a great addition to tacos, ceviche, cocktails and even pizza — along with the fan-favorite spicy miso kimchi. Other offerings include red cabbage kraut with garlic and ginger; pickled onions accented by anise and long pepper; and the newest item, a fermented salsa. Of the latter, he says, “[Fermentation] gives it this really nice tang, while keeping a bunch of fresh flavors as well. You get a lot more complexity from the fermentation.”

Production: Gillespie works out of Richmond’s Hatch Kitchen. Bulldog’s fermented products are available in see-through, stand-up bags designed for easy burping. “Fermented foods have off-gassing valves,” Gillespie explains, “so there’s no danger of stuff exploding.”

Where to Buy: Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Ellwood Thompson’s, Seasonal Roots, Good Foods Grocery and online at bulldogbrinery.com.