Purveyor: Bitchin’ Boucha

A Midlothian native and VCU grad creates funky concoctions with crowd-pleasing flavors

by

History: Midlothian native and VCU graduate Jason Smith first fell in love with kombucha and its unique health benefits after going on a cleanse. “I thought it was a great alternative to processed sugars and alcohol,” he says. In search of stronger, funkier flavors, Smith began crafting his own concoctions four years ago. 

Specialties: Smith uses entirely organic ingredients but says appealing to a wide audience is important. “A lot of companies primarily push the health benefits, and I think that alienates a lot of potential kombucha drinkers,” he explains. “I want to make kombucha that tastes strong but still has that funk.” Smith currently offers four flavors, including black cherry-ginger and pineapple-coconut.

Production: Smith currently makes all of his kombucha at home, but Bitchin’ Boucha will soon be expanding to a warehouse location with a full kitchen and brewing facility.

Buy: Purchase online, or find at Ellwood Thompson’s, Little House Green Grocery, Stella’s Grocery, Southbound Market, Final Gravity Brewing Co. and more.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.