Purveyor: Bitchin’ Boucha

Photo courtesy Bitchin' Boucha

History: Midlothian native and VCU graduate Jason Smith first fell in love with kombucha and its unique health benefits after going on a cleanse. “I thought it was a great alternative to processed sugars and alcohol,” he says. In search of stronger, funkier flavors, Smith began crafting his own concoctions four years ago.

Specialties: Smith uses entirely organic ingredients but says appealing to a wide audience is important. “A lot of companies primarily push the health benefits, and I think that alienates a lot of potential kombucha drinkers,” he explains. “I want to make kombucha that tastes strong but still has that funk.” Smith currently offers four flavors, including black cherry-ginger and pineapple-coconut.

Production: Smith currently makes all of his kombucha at home, but Bitchin’ Boucha will soon be expanding to a warehouse location with a full kitchen and brewing facility.

Buy: Purchase online, or find at Ellwood Thompson’s, Little House Green Grocery, Stella’s Grocery, Southbound Market, Final Gravity Brewing Co. and more.