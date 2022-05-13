Purveyor: Authenticity Farms

× Expand Photo courtesy Authenticity Farms

History: After growing up in a farming family, Oliver Alexander followed in his parents’ footsteps and launched Authenticity Farms in Amelia with his wife, Michelle, in 2016. “I always enjoyed the farming life and experience with it, and I love animals,” he says. Shortly after founding Authenticity, the duo partnered with fellow farmers from a nearby Amish community to increase their flock and satisfy consumer demand. “Our eggs are raised on the same feed as theirs, and it gives us the leeway if we run out of eggs," Alexander explains.

Specialties: The husband-and-wife team offers an egg-delivery service and supplies restaurants across the commonwealth.

Production: The couple practice holistic farming, with a focus on sustainable measures that result in an antibiotic-, pesticide- and hormone-free product. “We want to make a positive impact on our fields,” Alexander says.

Buy: Order eggs online, or find them in dishes at restaurants including The Daily Kitchen & Bar, The Fancy Biscuit and Sen Organic Small Plate.