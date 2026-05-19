Purveyor: Annette’s Vegan Bakery

× 1 of 2 Expand Christopher Ahart, founder of Annette’s Vegan Bakery × 2 of 2 Expand Assorted cookies from Annette’s Vegan Bakery Prev Next

History: Christopher Ahart, who has been a plant-based eater for almost half his life, saw a gap in local vegan options. In 2017, he started working for Montana Gold Bread Co. in Carytown, and a few years later, he launched his own company. Named after Ahart’s mother, Annette’s Vegan Bakery is a tribute to her dedication to fostering a dream-big environment. “She was just this source of adventure and open-mindedness and creativity,” he says. “She inspired me and created this person that I am today.”

Specialty: Offering a wide range of vegan cookies, Ahart crafts each flavor with care. Classics including oatmeal raisin and chocolate chunk provide a plant-based twist on familiar favorites, while Ube Pecan Delight and candied ginger molasses varieties invite customers to try something new.

Production: Hand-selecting ingredients from local stores ensures top quality. Ahart bakes each batch in the kitchen of Montana Gold Bread Co. It was his co-workers there who encouraged him to start the business.

Where to Buy: Nearly a dozen locations, including 821 Cafe, Devil’s Lettuce, Gold Lion Community Cafe, Harrison Street Cafe, Little House Green Grocery, Lyra’s Natural Kitchen, Philly Vegan, Sefton Coffee Co., Taco Vegana, The Purrfect Bean and Yummvees Vegan Food.