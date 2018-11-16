Purveyor: A Secret Forest

× Expand Cherry blossom lollipops with edible gold leaf (Photo courtesy A Secret Forest)

History: Vanessa Beller, 41, discovered a love for candy making while attending culinary school. Friends pushed her to launch an online shop, and she slowly watched as her side hustle turned into a candy cartel, gaining recognition in the pages of Martha Stewart Weddings, along with orders from international clientele including Prada. Beller, a lifelong resident of Los Angeles, moved to Richmond in March, and despite opening a storefront at 102 W. Broad St., she still says, “I can’t believe it turned into a business.”

Specialties: Beller’s edible art is ideal for gift giving and celebratory occasions including weddings, and holidays such as Valentine’s Day, Christmas or Hanukkah. Her cherry blossom lollipops with edible gold leaves are a delicate balance of flavor and elegance. Her newest popular creation, tipsy vegan gummy bears, are infused with rosé wine.

Production methods: Beller delicately hand-paints and bakes her small-batch candy, designing intricate and artistic treats that can take anywhere from 20 minutes to three hours to make. “Everybody says it’s too pretty to eat,” Beller says. “I say, ‘Treat yourself.’ ” She employs traditional hard candy techniques using sugar, water and light corn syrup, then adds her creative touch with novel ingredients ranging from dehydrated lychee to cacao nibs.

Where to find in RVA: A Secret Forest’s candy can be found at its 102 W. Broad St. store and online at etsy.com/shop/asecretforest.