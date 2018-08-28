Purveyor: 7 Muffins a Day

× Expand Photo by Lauren Baldwin

History: Joanna Chaves had been gluten- and lactose-intolerant for more than 20 years. When she became pregnant with her son, Eli, now 15, she whipped out her apron and started testing new flours and ingredients to make baked goods that were not only good for her, but also tasted good. When Joanna lost her job in 2016, she moved to Richmond and decided to take on baking full time. The name? “When I started I didn’t know how much I would sell but said if I sell seven muffins a day, that will go into [my son’s] college fund,” Chaves says.

Specialties: Gluten- and dairy-free folks, this one is for you. The muffins, which include blueberry, coffee, chocolate-chip and seasonal flavors, are obviously a highlight, but Chaves has plenty more tricks in her mixer. People can find vegan shortbread tea cookies with apricot or raspberry jam, challah bread, tomato-and-basil cornbread, croutons, decadent cupcakes, brownies, and a variety of cookies.

Production methods: Chaves dedicates Fridays to baking for the weekend markets. She uses many types of flour such as quinoa, rice, tapioca and potato, as well as flaxseed, to achieve a texture similar to wheat flour.

Where to find in RVA: At Libbie Market and Manakin Market. Order online at 7muffinsaday.com.