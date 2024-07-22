× Expand The Dutch Burger from Cobra Burger (Photo by Fred Turko)

Burgers are iconic. They evoke nostalgic flashbacks of drive-thru visits with the family, memories of grease-stained paper bags and visions of summertime cookouts. Some might claim burgers are having a mainstream resurgence, while others would say their juicy momentum never faltered. Find these blank canvases all over Richmond, sizzling on griddles at divey holes-in-the wall, dressed up with caviar or cornichons, reimagined for plant-based eaters, and always serving up simple joy. Scroll on as we unveil 14 primo patties across the region, from straight shooters to beefy bargains, lacy smashed patties and alternative takes on the classic, plus a few stops around the commonwealth worthy of a day trip.

The Dutch Burger, $11 single, $15 double

Cobra Burger, 400 N. 27th St.

Grinding up goods from Virginia’s Harris Farms, the Cobra crew smashes loads of sliced sweet onions into the patties as they cook on the griddle for The Dutch, a caramelized nod to the restaurant that previously occupied the Church Hill space, Dutch & Co. Backup Option: The Ohio, an ode to co-owner Adam Musselman’s childhood burger spot, Frisch’s Big Boy. You’d be hard-pressed to find a tartar sauce-topped burger anywhere else in town other than this middle-finger-flipping, pro-local burger hole. —Eileen Mellon

Expand The Can Can cheeseburger (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Cheeseburger, $21

Can Can Brasserie, 3120 W. Cary St.

At a little over 8 ounces each, Can Can’s inch-and-a-half-thick burgers are among the heftiest in Richmond. Added to the plump patty is a generous amount of Roquefort — a briny, blue cheese from France — strips of crispy bacon and Can Can’s housemade mayonnaise that will have you saying, “Vive la France!” —Stephanie Ganz

× Expand The Turkey Bellytimber Burger at Beauvine Burger Concept (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Turkey Bellytimber Burger, $12

Beauvine Burger Concept, 1501 W. Main St.

The Main Street mainstay manages to infuse its turkey burger with juicy, grilled flavor and still send it out tender. The bun steams in its paper wrapper (extreme level-up with gluten-free buns, they soften up so nicely), and all the gorgeous, gourmet, sweet-saltiness melts together for a bite that’s lighter than beef but just as delectable. —Bird Cox

Double Cheeseburger, $14

Laura Lee’s, 3410 Semmes Ave.

Regulars are fondly familiar with this menu mainstay at Kendra Feather’s cozy South Side eatery. What gives this cheeseburger an edge is the housemade kimchi mayo, an umami-packed, zippy addition ideal for dipping fries. Enjoy one al fresco on the patio with a glass of rosé and a couple pals. —EM

× Expand The Brenner Pass Burger (Photo by Jay Paul)

Brenner Pass Burger, $26

Brenner Pass, 3200 Rockbridge St.

When presented with a fine-dining menu filled with the Alpine stylings of restaurateur Brittanny Anderson, it can be hard to say, “I’ll have the burger,” but when it’s covered in gooey fondue, earthy roasted mushrooms and a rich veal demi-glace and then topped with speck and zippy cornichons, it’s even harder to choose anything else. —SG

Chile Relleno Burger, $15

Eazzy Burger, 3204 W. Leigh St.

A sister restaurant to barbecue hit ZZQ, Eazzy Burger mixes a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib to lend its creations big, beefy flavor and a juicy bite. The Chile Relleno is in a class all its own, adorned with a griddled poblano pepper oozing with Oaxaca cheese and accompanied by shoestring onions, salsa verde and crema. P.S.: For a nod to West Coast-based In-N-Out Burger, order a Cheazzy Burger “animal style.” —EM

Expand The Elvis Burger from Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Elvis Burger, $9.49

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, 5810 Grove Ave.

The first time I read “peanut butter” in the description of the Elvis at this Harrisonburg-born college favorite, I was skeptical, but it’s one of the most decadent, delightful, prove-you-wrong burgers in the city. As it cooks, a wagyu beef patty is coated with peanut butter, then topped with applewood-smoked bacon, mayo and American cheese. —EM

Expand The Slay Burger (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Slay Burger, $8.99 single, $10.99 double

Slay Burgers, 22 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

Smashed to perfection, the burgers at Slay, which opened about a year ago in North Side, boast a halo of crispy deliciousness along the outside edge of every patty. Peek past the counter into the kitchen where cooks — and owner Ed Maksher — are smashing patties to order on a well-seasoned griddle. Slay offers to-go service only, so claim a bench out front, park it and enjoy your prize. —SG

× Expand The Fake Snake Plissken Burger from Cobra Cabana (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Fake Snake Plissken Burger, $13.25

Cobra Cabana, 901 W. Marshall St.

Cobra Cabana servers must spend at least half their time reassuring guests that, “Yes, you are in fact eating vegan food,” because what they do with ingredients is insane. The chargrilled crave-ability of this burger is undeniable, and the caramelized onion jam, (somehow) vegan American cheese and zesty-creamy “Zillion” Island sauce stacks up with fresh shredded iceberg and tomato on housemade challah to become the most top-notch vegan burger around. Fries here are a must. —BC

Wednesday Burger Special, $6

The Franklin Inn, 800 N. Cleveland St.

Defying dining-out odds, The Franklin Inn makes it possible to leave a restaurant for under $10. Every Wednesday, the Museum District corner spot serves a bangin’ two-hander smashburger with grilled onions, shredduce and Frank sauce, their version of a special sauce, on a buttery brioche roll for $6. Did we mention it was a double? Fries will cost you two bucks extra. —EM

× Expand The Double Cheeseburger from Southbound (Photo by Jay Paul)

Double Cheeseburger, $15

Southbound, 3036 Stony Point Road

My ideal burger is a classic version in which each component is made with care and attention, and Bon Air’s Southbound delivers. Seven Hills beef is blanketed with melty American cheese, crisp shredded lettuce and a proper number of pickles (at least four) that cut through the richness to keep me coming back for bite after bite. —SG

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Burger, $9

821 Cafe, 825 W. Cary St.

This is vegetarian cozy food at its best: a well-seasoned, smashable bean-and-sweet-potato patty topped with gooey cheese and avocado on a nicely toasted bun. The little diner with the big heart delivers a crucial service to the Richmond community, offering approachable eats with a vegetarian (and often vegan) twist. This savory, substantial burger is a great reminder of why they’ve been around for two decades. —BC

Burgie, $11

Sincero, 404 N. 2nd St.

It always feels like an accomplishment to unlock an unexpected hidden hit on a restaurant menu. For example, who knew that newish Mexican-American mashup Sincero would house a clap-worthy “burgie"? Originally only offered during brunch and happy hour, the stacked burg with queso Americano and fixin’s on a plump sesame bun is now available any time. Pro-tip: Peep the drink menu and stay awhile. —EM

Mac Smash Burger, $10 single, $13 double

Smashed RVA, 1600 Brook Road

A fan favorite from owner Michael Marshall’s early pop-up days, the Mac Smash lives on at his North Side brick-and-mortar, featuring Lynchburg-raised Seven Hills beef, American cheese, lettuce, Smash pickles and housemade Mac sauce, aka Duke's Mayo, ketchup, relish, onions and spices. —EM

Pull Up

Stop-worthy burger joints around the state

The Spot

1407 University Ave., Charlottesville

Stop here: Before or after (they’re open until 2:30 a.m.) a show at The Jefferson Theater

Lowdown: Eating a Gus burger — a cheeseburger with fried egg on top — from The Spot is a college rite of passage. The University of Virginia standby has been around since 1953.

Noteworthy: In 2021, a group of UVA alumni representing every decade from the 1960s to the 2000s became owners.

Spelunker’s Frozen Custard & Cavern Burgers

116 South St., Front Royal

Stop here: Post-hiking at nearby Shenandoah National Park

Lowdown: A slice of Americana a mile from the northern entrance to the park, this former Long John Silver’s turned 100-seat burger palace has been rocking since 2002. Burgers are ground daily from a blend of chuck, steak and brisket. Don’t dare leave without a frozen custard.

Noteworthy: There’s a drive-thru if you want to snag a bag and keep on truckin’.

Smitty’s Better Burger

1313 N. King St., Hampton

Stop here: After soaking up the sun at Virginia Beach

Lowdown: Smitty’s has been popping red trays onto car windows and slinging classic fare at the drive-up institution since 1956. Prices are double-take low, with a Better Burger ringing in at $4.09.

Noteworthy: Another nearby landmark is Norfolk’s Doumar’s Cones & Barbecue, a purveyor of top-notch shakes since 1904. —Eileen Mellon