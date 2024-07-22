Potato Party

When I want to indulge in the artery-clogging bliss of fried food, I’m prepared to go all-in, and the folks at Beauvine Burger Concept are of the same mind with their crispy duck fat fries. And sure, you could be happy with the well-seasoned fries solo, but real ones know the move is to add a generous dollop of creamy pimento cheese.

It’s not what’s inside the tots at GWARbar that make them special, it’s the multitude of toppings at your command. Opt for mushroom tots and find them buried under marinated portebellos, an umami-rich mushroom reduction and a mountain of mozzarella.

Expand Fries at Can Can Brasserie (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

I tend to avoid sweet potato fries after one too many soggy specimens, but not when I’m at The Continental, where the spuds are always perfectly crunchy. When I share an order at my semi-regular “Cries and Fries” date with my girlfriends, we always ask for ranch (the best in Richmond) and ancho chile hot sauce for maximum dippatude.

At Redemption BBQ and Market, you may think it’s all about meat, but owner and pitmaster John Vest has a few tricks. Despite boasting an impeccable double-patty burger, it's the hand-cut fries cooked in lard tallow that steal the show.

Onion rings are an exercise in balance to maintain the batter-to-onion ratio and ensure the batter and onion remain one until the last bite. City Dogs’ beer-battered O’s get the job done right. Order a basket or get them on the Ram Burger, where they’re blissfully buried under a heap of chili and American cheese.

Can Can Brasserie hand-punches 300 pounds of potatoes every day for its 24-hour french fry process — a labor of love that involves soaking them in cold water to remove excess starch. They’re then double fried to guarantee the crispiest, crunchiest frites a burger could ever want to share a plate with.