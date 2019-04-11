A Happy Hybrid

× Expand Illustration by Plateresca via Getty Images

Background: If red and white wine making had a rendezvous, the result would be orange wine. Orange wines gain their characteristic hues and flavors from white grape skins and seeds that are left to ferment with the juices, a method typically used in red wine-making. The result is colors that range from straw to vibrant apricot. Flavor-wise, most orange wines are bolder than typical whites due to the skin contact and tannins, and boast little to no additives. Level 2 sommelier Randall Doetzer, chef and co-owner of newly opened Adarra, says if a producer can create a solid orange wine, “it’s a real testament to their abilities.”

Sips Around Town:

Camillo Donati “Dell” Emilia Camillo 2017 ($54), richer, with notes of tropical fruit, marmalade and slight minerality. Barrel Thief: Montenidoli 2016 Vernaccia di San Gimignano “Tradizionale” ($22), "a great way to experience the viscosity of skin contact in a clean way,” explains shop owner Booth Hardy.

Montenidoli 2016 Vernaccia di San Gimignano “Tradizionale” ($22), "a great way to experience the viscosity of skin contact in a clean way,” explains shop owner Booth Hardy. Laura Lee’s: Cantina Marilina Sikele Bianco Grecanico 2016 ($38), with notes of almond and citrus.

Cantina Marilina Sikele Bianco Grecanico 2016 ($38), with notes of almond and citrus. Secco Wine Bar: Radikon 2010 Ribolla Gialla ($78), complex and lingers with a silky finish of dried fruits and honey.

Radikon 2010 Ribolla Gialla ($78), complex and lingers with a silky finish of dried fruits and honey. Once Upon a Vine (North, South): Omero Pinot Gris 2016 ($28), subtly spicy with notes of kumquat and honeysuckle.

Poured and Paired: Orange wines pair well with spicy and citrus-heavy dishes as well as seafood.