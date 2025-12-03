1 for Me, 1 for You

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our December 2025 issue.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo via Getty Images × 2 of 2 Expand A selection of wines recommended by Ashley Patino, Melissa Stallard and Trevor Ferguson Prev Next

Your friends (and you) love wine, it’s the season of good cheer, and Richmond is full of wine bars. Time to head out and shop! We’ve asked some local pros about their bars’ perfect gift bottles, with a little extra guidance to make the most of your visit: their picks for the best on-site sips to reward yourself for making the trek.

Ashley Patino

Owner, Friend Bar

Give: Jauma Danby Grenache, $40/bottle. “Jauma is an Australian winery, great for both natural wine lovers and classic wine lovers. It has no added preservatives and is still stable, beautiful and juicy, and light red/rosé-esque. The first time I had it, I almost drank the whole bottle.”

Jauma Danby Grenache, $40/bottle. “Jauma is an Australian winery, great for both natural wine lovers and classic wine lovers. It has no added preservatives and is still stable, beautiful and juicy, and light red/rosé-esque. The first time I had it, I almost drank the whole bottle.” Sip: Barry Althof Menhir, $12/glass. “It’s 100% grenache — affordable, silky, great for the fall.” Surprisingly crisp for a red, the Menhir expresses its limestone-rich terroir (from Aubais in southern France) nicely, along with notes of red currant and berries.

Melissa Stallard

Owner, Chez Nous

Give: Thibault Liger-Belair Bourgogne Les Deux Terres, 2021, $56/bottle. Les Deux Terres is a gamay and pinot noir blend, using grapes from the Beaujolais and Burgundy regions. Stallard says it’s both “elegant and indulgent,” with hints of “red and black fruits and tobacco.”

Thibault Liger-Belair Bourgogne Les Deux Terres, 2021, $56/bottle. Les Deux Terres is a gamay and pinot noir blend, using grapes from the Beaujolais and Burgundy regions. Stallard says it’s both “elegant and indulgent,” with hints of “red and black fruits and tobacco.” Sip: Thevenet & Fils Bourgogne Les Clos, 2023, $16/glass. “We love Burgundy at Chez Nous, and this 100% pinot noir has notes of red fruit with earthy undertones, bright and elegant. Speaks to roasted meats, mushrooms and charcuterie/cheeses.”

Expand Trevor Ferguson, owner of Nouveau Provisions (Photo courtesy Trevor Ferguson)

Trevor Ferguson

Owner, Nouveau Provisions

Give: Nouveau Farms No. 2 White Wine, $32/bottle. “It’s our very own white blend, with tasting notes of peach, plum, apricot and floral.” A crowd-pleasing, round-bodied blend of petit manseng and chardonnay grapes, this juicy beauty’s fruit flavors are balanced by wet slate and green citrus.

Nouveau Farms No. 2 White Wine, $32/bottle. “It’s our very own white blend, with tasting notes of peach, plum, apricot and floral.” A crowd-pleasing, round-bodied blend of petit manseng and chardonnay grapes, this juicy beauty’s fruit flavors are balanced by wet slate and green citrus. Sip: La Mothe du Barry, $12/glass. “This merlot from Bordeaux’s tasting notes are vibrant cherry and blueberry, with hints of cocoa and spice.” It boasts solid structure and distinctive minerality.

Amber Hatfield-Matzke

Food and Beverage Director, The Wine Whisperer

Give: Lundeen Mon Pere Pinot Noir, $28/bottle. “Made by our friend Michael Lundeen out at his winery in Willamette Valley, Oregon, this is a classic example of cooler climate pinot noir from a small producer. With bright cherry tones on the nose, the wine settles out nicely on the palate, offering savory spice and rich earth tones to balance the fruit.”

Lundeen Mon Pere Pinot Noir, $28/bottle. “Made by our friend Michael Lundeen out at his winery in Willamette Valley, Oregon, this is a classic example of cooler climate pinot noir from a small producer. With bright cherry tones on the nose, the wine settles out nicely on the palate, offering savory spice and rich earth tones to balance the fruit.” Sip: Treveri Brut Prestige, $14/glass. “The Grieb family has been producing world-class sparklings in the Columbia Valley [of Washington state] since 2010. We love this wine because it mimics the palate and body of Champagnes that are triple the price. Made in the traditional method using cool climate pinot noir and chardonnay, Treveri’s Brut Prestige is balanced with ample fruit, toast and a creamy minerality.”

Matty McGuigan

Owner, Click Wine Bar