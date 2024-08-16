Green Dream

× Expand Katherine Hullinger of The Verdant Lady (Photo by Jay Paul)

It’s the end of a parched day in Richmond, and you just want something sweaty-cold to sip on in a dark, cool room. You enter an unassuming storefront in a West End shopping center, and suddenly you’re in fairyland. Plants line the walls, delicate lighting flickers, dark green shadows beckon. The only thing between you and the most magical evening cooldown is getting a seat, because at The Verdant Lady, they’re a hot commodity. Co-owner Katherine Hullinger helped design it that way.

Richmond magazine: What are your go-to cocktails on the menu right now?

Katherine Hullinger: We’re currently on our summer menu and will be through the end of September. I’m extremely proud of my team for putting these together: The Verdant Lady, which is gin, green chartreuse, lime and mint; Yzma’s Potion, which features matcha-infused tequila, crème de Violette, ube, coconut milk and lime; and Buttered & Bruised, which is butter-washed rye, Liquor 43, honeysuckle turbinado, black walnut and orange bitters.

RM: Is there a drink that changed the way you think about your craft?

Hullinger: The first time I tried a Gibson (gin, dry vermouth, pickled onion garnish) opened a new world of cocktails for me. I typically prefer a savory cocktail, and it’s thanks to the Gibson.

RM: What’s the story behind the name The Verdant Lady?

Hullinger: The Verdant Lady is one of my favorite cocktails; it’s a dynamic blend, green and herbaceous. Since the decor of the bar is green and filled with plants, it just felt right. We are partnered with Les Crêpes next door, and the word “verdant” originates from the French language. Plus, anytime you enter the bar, you’ll be greeted by a female bartender.

RM: Tell us about the identity of your bar. What defines its personality?

Hullinger: The Verdant Lady is a small, green, feminine and moody space. With only 20 seats, we offer a very intimate and cozy atmosphere. We get compliments on our playlist every night; it’s filled with nostalgic hits and hidden gems.