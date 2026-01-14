Stirring up Memories

× 1 of 3 Expand Tori Feyrer and Samuel Cisco of Storybar × 2 of 3 Expand A sample Storybar menu × 3 of 3 Expand Storybar’s first cocktail collaboration, Storybar Number One, a tribute to Feyrer and Cisco’s spouses featuring Fernet and Campari Prev Next

Suffusing an event with meaning is tricky — you want a genuine connection without forcing it. No goofy icebreakers, no twee photo-booth props. Storybar offers a beautiful new option: cocktails created in collaboration with the host and their guests, designed to express the deeper reason behind your gathering.

Owners Tori Feyrer and Samuel Cisco uncover the emotional core of an event and translate it into metaphor through flavor — often by reinventing a favorite drink with ingredients that symbolize places, relationships or parts of your personality. They design anything worth gathering around: milestone birthdays, bachelorette parties, anniversaries, divorce celebrations, housewarmings and more. “So far, we haven’t done the same type of event twice,” Feyrer says.

What does a Storybar cocktail look like? Feyrer explains the concept.

× Expand (From left) Sleight of Hand, Summer of Basil and Blue Ridge Sunset cocktails (Illustrations by Bailey Watro)

Sleight of Hand

“My business partner has a long history of running coffee shops and bars. He created the Sleight of Hand for a friend who didn’t like bourbon. It’s a clarified cocktail with a bourbon base, Liquore Strega, honey syrup and lemon, and a float of angostura on top. The friend was shocked when he told her it was bourbon — hence, the sleight of hand.”

Summer of Basil

“This was originally designed for a woman who adopted a dog named Basil after her divorce. It’s a super approachable drink (like the soul of a dog!) made with gin, salted strawberry-basil syrup, lemon, grapefruit and rosewater.”

Blue Ridge Sunset

“The Blue Ridge Sunset was made for a former boss who grew up in church, but now the mountains are a cathedral for her. It’s complex, aromatic and transcendent, featuring a Rostov’s tea concentrate base infused with citrus peels, a bit of lemon, apple cider, fresh ginger syrup, salted pumpkin spice syrup, aquafaba and nutmeg.”