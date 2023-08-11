Roll With the Punches

× Expand The Montenegro Bay at The Emerald Lounge (Photo by Jay Paul)

August feels like Pirate Month. It’s hot, you’ve done your adventuring, you’re a little bit over it, maybe stopped caring altogether. You really just want to anchor in a cozy bay and watch the day go by. The perfect complement to this pleasantly treacherous state is, of course, an ice-cold rum punch, and the cozy bays (or bars) of Richmond offer delightful renditions of sweet and strong, slurp-worthy sips, complete with island vibes and excellent people-watching. Note: Rum punch is open to interpretation, so consider this list a rundown of its cousins.

El Nacional

Casta’s Rum Bar

Apricot, pineapple and lime throw a happy little party with aged rum from Casta’s thorough selection. Haven’t been yet? Do it. Lush foliage, warm lighting and excellent Cuban snacks make a visit here feel like a mini vacation.

Montenegro Bay

The Emerald Lounge

Mates, this one is going to knock you on your behind. It’s way too good and does not even hint at a backbone of overproof rum. The allspice does it for me, layering together with honey, lemon and grapefruit in a way that can only be described as Christmas pudding-esque. Sweet, sour, sharp and bitter (amaro!) are all present in this beautifully balanced offering.

Sea of Tranquility

Shagbark

A double-trouble tropical beauty awaits, boasting Jamaican and pineapple rums, a spiced almond sweetness from Velvet Falernum, hibiscus-flavored amaro Aperitivo Rosato via Ramazzotti, and bright citrus to liven it all up. Shagbark’s bar program makes fantastic use of fun ingredients, as does their chef — they go paw paw hunting at the end of this month, so stop by and see if they’ve gotten lucky.

Very Good Advice

Virago Spirits

Blackberry cordial, subtly and deftly spiced, lends a tart fruitiness to Virago’s dazzling Four-Port Rum. The spirit alone induces an island mirage with a waft of coconut under vanilla and caramel notes. Fizz and lime lighten the load resulting in a libation of guzzling proportions.