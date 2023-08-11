Roll With the Punches

The Montenegro Bay at The Emerald Lounge (Photo by Jay Paul)
August feels like Pirate Month. It’s hot, you’ve done your adventuring, you’re a little bit over it, maybe stopped caring altogether. You really just want to anchor in a cozy bay and watch the day go by. The perfect complement to this pleasantly treacherous state is, of course, an ice-cold rum punch, and the cozy bays (or bars) of Richmond offer delightful renditions of sweet and strong, slurp-worthy sips, complete with island vibes and excellent people-watching. Note: Rum punch is open to interpretation, so consider this list a rundown of its cousins.
El Nacional
Apricot, pineapple and lime throw a happy little party with aged rum from Casta’s thorough selection. Haven’t been yet? Do it. Lush foliage, warm lighting and excellent Cuban snacks make a visit here feel like a mini vacation.
Montenegro Bay
Mates, this one is going to knock you on your behind. It’s way too good and does not even hint at a backbone of overproof rum. The allspice does it for me, layering together with honey, lemon and grapefruit in a way that can only be described as Christmas pudding-esque. Sweet, sour, sharp and bitter (amaro!) are all present in this beautifully balanced offering.
Sea of Tranquility
A double-trouble tropical beauty awaits, boasting Jamaican and pineapple rums, a spiced almond sweetness from Velvet Falernum, hibiscus-flavored amaro Aperitivo Rosato via Ramazzotti, and bright citrus to liven it all up. Shagbark’s bar program makes fantastic use of fun ingredients, as does their chef — they go paw paw hunting at the end of this month, so stop by and see if they’ve gotten lucky.
Very Good Advice
Blackberry cordial, subtly and deftly spiced, lends a tart fruitiness to Virago’s dazzling Four-Port Rum. The spirit alone induces an island mirage with a waft of coconut under vanilla and caramel notes. Fizz and lime lighten the load resulting in a libation of guzzling proportions.