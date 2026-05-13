This article has been edited since it first appeared in print.

× 1 of 4 Expand (From left) Chris Mumford and Wade Skelton of Riverside Tavern × 2 of 4 Expand Riverside Tavern’s house Old Fashioned × 3 of 4 Expand A jalapeno-infused margarita × 4 of 4 Expand The Siesta cocktail Prev Next

As a bar, it’s an honor to evolve into “the spot” — the place that has its patrons’ hearts, evidenced by regulars, a busy front of house and nary a dark word on Reddit (except for people shushing recommendations for fear it will get overrun). Riverside Tavern is that place on the South Side. Owner Wade Skelton and bartender Chris Mumford, co-owner of the Nightcrawler bar pop-up, maintain that reputation through sewing personal touches into every layer: community-inspired menu items, attention to cozy details like real flowers and excellent patio vibes, and carefully wrought cocktails including the libations below.

Old-Fashioned Charm

“Riverside Tavern is everything I want when I go out,” Skelton says. “I look for a place that’s comfortable visually and physically. Our comfort drink is the house Old Fashioned, which punches well above its weight. I use Luxardo cherry liquid as the sweetening agent.”

Spicy Marg Era

Tequila flows generously at Riverside — their jalapeno-infused margarita is at the top of most tickets. For agave-based cocktails, they use housemade agave syrup instead of simple syrup to accentuate earthy depth. Mumford is planning a brunch pop-up this spring channeling all things tangy and fresh, with a focus on “island and tropical flavors.”

Ah, Siesta

Skelton listens to his instincts as a business owner on Forest Hill Avenue, a stone’s throw from the James River. “I’m really into the park system here, ... so I was inspired to have drinks on the menu that are great post-hike or bike,” he says. “The Siesta cocktail is my idea of a refresher: reposado tequila base, an Italian bitter component and grapefruit juice.”