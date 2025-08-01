Sharing Is Caring

× Expand The Capybara Cooler from Lillian (Photo courtesy Lillian)

Punch bowls are the best. They’re the best because they’re huge, and because if you’re ordering one, you’re probably with people you really, really like. You don’t go out with upper management and order a punch bowl. It’s a friends-only, we’re-having-fun-tonight treat, and a few fantastic Richmond bartenders have aced it. Across town, they are crafting gorgeous, large-format creations that are more than just giant puddles of sugar and booze. Pack up your besties and go get one.

Capybara Cooler

Lillian

The most elegant bowl-builder of the bunch, Lillian still makes it fun: Both punches they offer are strong, crisp, citrus-forward and served in a clear vessel laden with fruit. Their Bishop Punch layers the bitter goodness of charred grapefruit over fortified wine and rum, while the Capybara Cooler (who doesn’t love anything reminiscent of a capybara?) rounds out cachaça (a distilled Brazilian spirit) with white port.

Flaming Volcano

Tiki-Tiki

This blazing option is served in the most charming dive bar atmosphere. Remember how your parents went out for drinks at Chinese restaurants in the ’90s, and you hung out, eating wonton strips for three hours? This is that place, and it is glorious. Four rums, vodka, a pineapple-heavy juice base and a brandy float make this bowl a banger.

The Scorpion Bowl

Sidecar Cocktail Lounge

The Scorpion is literally on fire, and that’s unsurprising given how boozy it is. They could probably walk it through the kitchen and have it spontaneously combust! Yet, it is wildly delicious: a triumphant balance of 3-Star and Stiggins rums, Belle Isle Moonshine’s Capital Rail vodka, and gin bursting with tropical notes that bury any sharp edges.